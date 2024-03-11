Get The Look: Recreate Regina King’s Oscars Elegant Natural Hairdo

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

When Regina King took the stage at the 2024 Oscars last night to present the Best Supporting Actress award to Da’Vine Joy Randolph, we reveled in her beautiful essence and striking natural tresses. The Academy Award winner was breathtaking in a red/orange, custom Atelier Versace gown, which she paired with a beautiful afro-textured hairdo that had us all in awe.

We love it when our favorite celebrities honor their textured hair at Hollywood events. In an industry that doesn’t celebrate Blackness enough, these types of beauty statements are necessary and powerful. King’s hairstyle was the cherry on top of her scarlet-colored, stunning look, adding the right amount of class and chicness.

King’s hairdo was achieved using Shark Beauty’s Shark® SpeedStyle . Her stylist, Araxi Lindsey, aimed to highlight the Boyz n the Hood alum’s natural afro texture by applying the ultra-fast drying technology of this blow-dryer to the actress’s unraveled, two-strand twists.

Scroll down to get the icon’s entire hairstyle breakdown.

Regina King’s Oscars Hairdo Breakdown

First, Lindsey washed King’s hair and blew it out using the Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb attachment on the Shark® SpeedStyle For Curly & Coily Hair using medium heat.

Lift & Stretch Wide-Tooth Comb

Shop Now

Shark® SpeedStyle For Curly & Coily Hair

Shop Now

She then double-strand twisted King’s hair. After untwisting it, Lindsey used the DefrizzFast Diffuser attachment to dry it on medium heat until fully dry.

DefrizzFast Diffuser Attachment

Shop Now

Once King’s hair was dry, Lindsey styled the Hollywood Director’s mane into a pulled back bun adorned by curls hanging underneath. The stylist added a damp mist to soften the twists. She finished off the look by diffusing the hair using a cool setting.

DON’T MISS…

Red Carpet Rundown: Dazzling Looks From The 2024 Academy Awards

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Wins Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

See Our 2024 Oscars Fashion Predictions For All The Gworls

Get The Look: Recreate Regina King’s Oscars Elegant Natural Hairdo was originally published on hellobeautiful.com