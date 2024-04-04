The Morning Buzz: Diddy’s Son Christian Combs Sexual Assault Allegations + More

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Sources say a lawsuit is on the horizon involving Diddy’s son Christian Combs. The lawsuit has not officially been filed but it allegedly accuses Christian of sexually assaulting and drugging a woman. The identity of Combs’ alleged victim has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, his father Diddy has reportedly been kicked out of this year’s Met Gala due to the current allegations. Misa Hylton has something to say about Diddy’s Miami and Los Angeles homes being raided by the Department of Homeland Security and the way her son Justin and Diddy’s son Christian were handcuffed and handled during the raid. She took to social media and let it be known she will be seeking legal action for the “excessive force”.

