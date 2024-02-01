Ashley Silva Talks ‘Love & Marriage: DC,’ Go-To-Hairstyles, & The Role of Black Women On Reality TV

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

“Love & Marriage: DC” is back on OWN, and we have all the details. After catching up with one of the show’s stars, Ashley Silva, we can’t wait to see what unfolds over the next few weeks. Keep scrolling for more.

The Tyler’s Join Vic & Huggy To Talk Why ‘Love & Marriage DC’ Took So Long To Come Back, Fake Friends + So Much More!

Sister to the popular “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” and “Love & Marriage: Detroit,” the DMV version focuses on three Black couples navigating one of the world’s most powerful and political cities. The couples are movers and shakers in the community, living their best DC lives while managing family and career demands.

Who is on the cast of ‘Love & Marriage: DC?’

Current stars include Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva, Jamie and Erana Tyler, and Joi and Clifton Pettie (contestants from OWN’s “Ready to “Love”). Other series favorites include Winter Harris and her new love interest, Yusha.

Former “Real Housewives of the Potomac” star Monique Samuels and her ex-husband, Chris Samuels, were on the original cast. Though no longer on the show, some credit the ex-couple for helping launch and put the East Coast series on the map.

The continuation of the second season of “Love & Marriage: DC” started on January 27. Carlos King’s reality series picks up after a fiery conclusion (at Ashley and DJ QuickSilva’s house) that left several cast mates questioning their relationships and futures on the show.

So, HelloBeautiful sat down with Ashley to get details on what’s happening next and learn more about the reality show starlet.

Ashley Silva talks to ‘HB’ in a cute and casual look

Ashley logged onto the Zoom conversation looking fabulous – and we expected nothing less. A boutique owner and hair chameleon, Ashley is known to drop fire looks effortlessly and turn a head or two.

For our chat, Ashley wore a black printed tee and oversized earrings. The Baltimore native rocked braids pulled up in a ponytail away from her face. The braids were an easy, welcomed style. A self-described “three-hairstyle girl,” Ashley prefers ease when it comes to her crown.

Ashley told HB, “I like super bone straight.” We followed quickly, asking, “A buss-down middle part?” She smiled and confirmed her love for the popular hair trend. Ashley then added, “I love big curly hair. Or I love right now because it is shorter, I love like messy curls. Because it’s not super neat, just throw a bunch of big curls in and go.”

‘I’m proud to be the face of the ‘flawed Black woman,’ says the DC star

Opting for ease in styling makes sense for the wife and mother of two. In addition to her familial responsibilities, Ashley is an entrepreneur and influential force in her own right.

She is the host of the “Fun Time Moms” podcast, an online boutique owner, the co-founder of the charity Silva Linking Foundation, and an author. Fans watched Ashley writing, planning, and launching her book, “Do That Sh*t,” during the show.

Juggling multiple priorities, Ashley is open about the difficulties of managing it all – especially with fans and audiences watching. “I’m proud to be the face of the ‘flawed Black woman,’” Ashley said to HB when asked about the role of Black women on reality television.

Ashley thinks it is important for Black women to be authentic and real (no pun intended) on screen. She does not hold her tongue during the show – whether talking about a cast member, relationships, or herself.

Some call her a “mean girl.” Ashley disagrees with the title, and says she’s an “honest girl.”

“What I think is so interesting these days about reality TV is that we love to watch scripted TV and feel for these characters. We’re like, ‘Oh my God, I want them to make it. I want them to get married. I want them to have this baby,’” Ashley continued. “But then we watch reality TV, and we’re like, ‘I hate her because she made a mistake. I hate her because she said this. And it’s like this is real life and honesty. And it’s like no one is perfect in their real lives at any point.”

What’s coming up next on ‘Love & Marriage: DC’?

The imperfection of life, friendships, and marriages is exactly what unfolds throughout the second half of the second season of “Love & Marriage: DC.” Not giving any spoilers, Ashley confirms we will see more of her friendships (with Erana and Winter), happenings in Baltimore and the DMV area, and an entertaining season.

The first episode started off with the cast in the middle of a verbal altercation during the holidays. With tensions high, words said, and shade thrown in the first few minutes, we can tell we’ll need to stay tuned to figure out what happens next. Episodes air on Saturdays at 8 pm ET on OWN.

RELATED

NeNe Leakes Reveals She’s Over The Drama And In Her Soft Era

The Most Stylish ‘Housewives Of Potomac’

10 Reality Show Icons Who Give Us Tag Lines, Fashion Inspo, And Something To Talk About

Ashley Silva Talks ‘Love & Marriage: DC,’ Go-To-Hairstyles, & The Role of Black Women On Reality TV was originally published on hellobeautiful.com