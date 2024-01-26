The Tyler’s Join Vic & Huggy To Talk Why ‘Love & Marriage DC’ Took So Long To Come Back, Fake Friends + So Much More!

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Before the new season premiere of ‘Love & Marriage DC’ OG cast mates James and Erana Tyler joined Vic Jagger and Huggy Lowdown to answer all the questions everyone’s been wondering during this longer than usual break!

The Tyler’s talk about this upcoming season of ‘Love & Marriage DC’ and warn us that viewers may be surprised by the dynamics of the group this time around! They expose some of the fakeness that’s happened in the past and that being real has always been their motto from the beginning. They also give us the tea on why it took so long for this season to come back on TV plus more!

We were also able to learn even more about the Tyler’s in a fun game they played with Vic and Huggy answering questions every couple should know about each other. Their answers may not be what you expected! See all of this and more in the interview below and make sure to catch the new season premier January 27th at 8pm on OWN!

