Timbaland and his countless hits are finally headed into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame.
The 2024 class of inductees was announced earlier today. Aside from Timbo, R.E.M., Steely Dan, Hillary Lindsey, and Dean Pitchford have all made it into the prestigious class.
Timbaland is the fifth hip-hop act inducted into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame, which began all the way back in 1969.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
It’s worth noting that Public Enemy, another nominated hip-hop group, didn’t make the cut. George Clinton and Tracy Chapman weren’t selected after their nominations either.
Timbaland joins JAY-Z, The Neptunes, Missy Elliott, and Jermaine Dupri as the only hall of famers representing hip-hop.
The Latest:
- Usher’s Vogue Cover Slammed For Featuring White Model
- Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame
- Black Ambition $20K Prize Winner, Daryl Riley of Tendaji Inc., Shares Plans For 2024
- Wu-Tang Clan With Redman, Thundercat Headline National Cannabis Festival 2024 In DC
- R. Kelly Claims He Can’t Read, Shouldn’t Pay $10.5 Million Lawsuit
- Knicks Owner James Dolan & Harvey Weinstein Hit With Sexual Assault Lawsuit
- Op-Ed: Nikki Haley Has Reached A New Level Of Delusion By Claiming America Was ‘Never’ A Racist Country
- SZN Opener: USC Forward Vince Iwuchukwu Talks Joining The Big Ten, Cardiac Recovery & More
- Here’s All The Black Women Who Shined At The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards
- Elton John Achieves EGOT Status with Emmy Win
Timbaland Is Headed Into The Songwriters Hall Of Fame was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
-
New Majic 102.3/92.7 Line-Up Starting Monday January 8th!
-
The Donnie Simpson Show With Tony Perkins
-
Halle Bailey Introduces The World to Her Baby
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Vic Jagger In The Morning With Huggy Lowdown
-
Love And R&B with Ralph Tresvant