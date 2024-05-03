Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Following the release of “Euphoria” this week, Kendrick Lamar is coming for Drake once again.

The rapper is taking a page from Drake’s book by going “Back-to-Back” with his latest diss track, “6:16 in LA,” released early Friday morning.

RELATED: Kendrick Lamar Disses Drake & His Entire Existence With Surprise Release, “euphoria”

In this latest track, Lamar bombards Drake with a number of hits including having alleged traitors on his OVO squad.

Join Our Text Club For Exclusives + More! Text “Mymajic” to 24042

“Have you ever thought that OVO was working for me?/ Fake bully, I hate bullies/ You must be a terrible person/ Everyone inside your team is whispering that you deserve it/ Can’t Toosie Slide up out of this one, it’s just gon’ resurface,” he said.

Check it out below:

With a second release within just days of his first, fan are eagerly anticipating a comeback from the Certified Lover Boy.

Drake brushed off Lamar’s initial move by posting a clip from the 1999 rom-com 10 Things I Hate About You on Instagram.

RELATED: Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Listen to Kendrick’s “6:16 in LA” diss track below.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

CATCH UP ON THESE STORIES…

Drake Drops Another Kendrick Lamar Diss Track “Taylor Made” With An Assist From AI Tupac & Snoop Dogg, Social Media Reacts

Snoop Dogg Hilariously Reacts To His AI Appearance on Drake’s Kendrick Lamar Diss Track, “Taylor Made Freestyle”

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track was originally published on 92q.com