R&B singer Ciara and Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson have officially welcomed their second baby girl, just in time for the holidays!
The “How We Roll” songstress took to X (formerly Twitter) on Monday, Dec. 11 to reveal the first photo of their new bundle of joy, Amora Princess Wilson, coming in at 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Amora is the third biological child born to the Wilsons, following 6-year-old daughter Sienna and 3-year-old Win. Ciara is also mom to 9-year-old Future Zahir, from a previous relationship.
Ciara announced her fourth pregnancy back in August, as she was promoting her Cici EP. In the artsy black-and-white video, the pop star stands on the side of a pool, initially facing the camera before revealing her very prominent baby bump. Pregnancy didn’t slow her down one bit: Just last week, the singer was spotted on the purple carpet for the world premiere of The Color Purple.
Congrats to the family!
- Ciara to host annual Billboard Women in Music Dinner & Awards Ceremony
- Ciara’s 3-Year-Old Son Poses for Gap Kids in First Commercial Campaign
- #QuickBuzz Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome New Bundle of Joy & Reveal Baby’s Name
- Ciara Gives Us The ‘1,2 Step’ In This Cute Pregnancy Photo
- Here’s How Fantasia’s Life Changed After Being Celibate For Seven Months
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl was originally published on hiphopnc.com
-
Is Ashanti Pregnant? X Users Think Nelly Has ‘Sealed The Deal’
-
Ari Lennox Cussed Fan Out After Water Bottle Thrown During Show
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Their 2nd Baby Girl
-
This Guy: Aaron Hall Song Lyrics That Haven’t Aged Well
-
WORLD AIDS DAY: Remembering Black Celebrities We Lost
-
Vic Jagger's 20th Radio Anniversary Celebration
-
Famous Singers & Rappers Who Have Children Together