Raphael Saadiq Drops “Miracle” ft. Kelli-Leigh From ‘Candy Cane Lane Soundtrack’

You just know Eddie Murphy’s forthcoming holiday film, Candy Cane Lane, is serious if Raphael Saadiq is on the soundtrack. On Friday (Nov. 24) the renowned artist premiered a new song called “Miracle,” featuring British singer Kelli-Leigh, on Amazon Music.

“The song ‘Miracle’ is about, of course, a miracle,” said Saadiq in a statement. “Once you see the film, you see all these amazing things happening – a little bit of beautiful magic between a family and a mother and father ’Miracle’ just comes on and tells that whole story of how a family works.”

Saadiq and Kelli-Leigh’s soulful vocals and lush instrumentation bring the winter season vibes and make for a smooth groove without sounding like another cheesy holiday song. Saadiq has been busy considering he just wrapped the Just Me & You U.S. Tour with his original group Tony! Toni! Toné!

The Reginald Hudlin-directed Candy Cane Lane stars and Tracee Ellis Ross and is out on December 1 via Prime Video.

Listen to “Miracle” below or right here and watch Vic Jagger’s interview with Tony! Toni! Toné! below…

