As we previously reported, one member of the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Krayzie Bone, is in a hospital in Los Angeles for what’s been reported as internal bleeding.
Today, FOX 8 reports the Cleveland legend is headed back into surgery to help fix the ongoing issue.
Krayzie Bone, real name Anthony Henderson, is currently in the ICU.
Krayzie Bone ‘Fighting For His Life’ In LA Hospital, Per Report
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Henderson experienced bouts of coughing up blood last week and checked himself into the hospital. He was put on a ventilator as doctors discovered a bleeding artery in his lungs. He was also placed in a medically induced coma to aid the healing after the initial procedure to help fix the issue.
Now, another surgery is necessary, as the bleeding has yet to be stopped.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Krayzie Bone, his family, and the entire Bone Thugs organization.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- Ushers Shares How Jay-Z Called Him After Super Bowl Halftime Performance Announcement
- Beyoncé And Megan Thee Stallion Ate During The Houston Leg Of The RWT
- [VIDEO] Man Punched For Yelling During Beyonce Mute Challenge In Houston
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
-
Ex-NBA Player Brandon Hunter Dead At 42 After Reportedly Collapsing At Hot Yoga
-
Everyone’s Calling It Quits (Again): Astrology May Have Contributed To The Recent Wave Of Hollywood Breakups
-
Anthony Anderson Ordered To Pay Ex-Wife $20K A Month In Spousal Support, Social Media Chimes In
-
Wind Down Thursdays: September 14th with “MMY & Friends” [Free Parking]
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Black Women Are The Most Ignored Race On Dating Sites
-
Krayzie Bone Update: Another Surgery Needed For Cleveland Legend