Alfredas gives us all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.
She gives us the rundown on the latest celebrity news on Mary J. Blige, Wendy Williams drama, Snoop Dogg’s later project, and more!
Hot and Trending: Mary J Blige and Wendy Williams Drama was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
