Lil Wayne Gifts Skip Bayless’ ‘Undisputed’ Show A New Theme Song

Earlier this month, we reported that sports commentator Skip Bayless was looking to replace the irreplaceable Shannon Sharpe as co-host of FS1’s Undisputed, and he announced a weekly appearance on the show by none other than NOLA Hip Hop legend Lil Wayne.

Well, it turns out the “A Milli” rapper isn’t just contributing sports commentary for the show every Friday; he has also gifted Undisputed with a new theme song and video.

From Hypebeast:

Ushering in the fresh era for Undisputed was the Wayne track, dubbed “Good Morning.” The song was shared on social media with a visual of Wayne rapping, interspersed with ads for Undisputed.

“I bite my tongue and I don’t like the taste,” Wayne raps. “I won’t back down.”

The lyrics seem to be a nod to Bayless’ heated debate style, as he often made it difficult for Sharpe to get a word in. Fans online poked fun at the latest episode, where, for a change, his co-hosts dominated the conversation.

Wayne even worked the host’s name into his renowned wordplay when he began the theme song, titled “Good Morning,” with “Skip the BS..” (In case y’all didn’t see what he did there.)

Now, we all know Twitter didn’t exactly endorse the move to have Tha Carter serve as a commentator on a sports show—especially as an alternative to Sharpe. Who knows whether the new theme song will get a better or worse reception?

What do y’all think? Are you messin’ with Lil Wayne’s “Good Morning” or nah?

See how Skip’s hilariously battling it out with his new co-hosts Keyshawn Johnson, Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin below:

