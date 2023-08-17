Marcus Garvy’s Son Dr. Julius Garvey, Attorney A Dwight Pettit, Ben X & Samuel Jordan l The Carl Nelson Show

Celebrate Marcus Mosiah Garvy’s Birthday as we continue our commemoration of Black August. Marcus Garvy’s son Dr. Julius Garvey will lead the discussions. Baltimore Criminal Defense and Constitutional Attorney A Dwight Pettit will be in our classroom on Thursday morning. Attorney Pettit will explain the charges facing Donald Trump and 18 of his cohorts in Atlanta. Attorney Pettit will also discuss the chances of the defendants moving the case to Federal court and what may be behind that suggestion. Before Attorney Pettit, author Brother Ben X will discuss his book, Separation or Death. The President of the Baltimore Transit Equality Coalition, Samuel Jordan, talks about completing The Red Line.
