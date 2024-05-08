Drake’s OVO Store In London Vandalized Amidst Kendrick Lamar Battle

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

A day after it was reported that a man was shot outside of Drake’s residence in Toronto, more bad news comes for the embattled King of the North. Word out of London is that Drizzy’s OVO flagship store was vandalized with a specific message for the Canadian crooner.

Just a few days after Kendrick Lamar released his scathing Drake diss/club record, “Not Like Us,” a fan in the UK apparently took the song to heart and decided to spray paint “They not like us” across the front window of Drake’s OVO store, HotNewHipHop reports.

More than just your average diss record, K. Dot’s “Not Like Us” accuses Drake of not only being a sexual predator, but also employing a team of pedophiles who reside in his multimillion dollar mansion in Toronto. To make matters worse for Drake, Kendrick turned the diss record into an actual catchy club cut complete with a bouncy beat and sing-a-long phrase towards the end of the track.

As we stated before, the vandalization of the OVO store comes after a security guard was shot outside of Drake’s mansion early Tuesday morning. Though the security guard is alive, according to NBC News, he remains in serious condition.

Per NBC News:

Officers found the security guard suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Inspector Paul Krawczyk said at a news conference. The guard was standing outside a gate when he was injured.

Police said in a news release they believe he “was shot from a vehicle which then fled the scene.”

He remains in the hospital in serious condition, Krawczyk said.

Krawczyk said authorities do not know how many people were involved or what kind of car they were in, but he noted that the shooting was captured on video.

Yeah, Kendrick Lamar and Drake might have to hold a joint press conference at some point to calm things down if things like this keep happening because things seem to be getting out of hand and quickly. If 50 Cent and The Game were reluctantly able to do so in 2005 when their beef began to violently spill out on the streets, K. Dot and Drake can do so also. Just sayin’.

What do y’all think about the OVO store getting vandalized and one of Drake’s security guards getting shot? Let us know in the comments section below.

