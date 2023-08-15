Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Metaphysician and Master Herbalist Doctah B returns to our classroom to explain how music is often used as medicine. He will also discuss the connection between Telomeres, Mood Shifts, Memory Lapses & Detoxification. In addition, Doctah B will share how to tap into what he terms your natural God Power. Before Doctah B, Financial Expert J B Bryan will talk about the latest uptick in the Unemployment Rate and what it means for inflation.

The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

SEE MORE NEWS:

Doctah B & Financial Expert J B Bryan l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com