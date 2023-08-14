Baltimore City Fire Officials shut down Part of I-395 in Baltimore shut down Sunday night after a crash sent one person over a bridge and into the Patapsco River, killing them.
First responders said there were multiple crashes causing all southbound lanes to be closed down for several hours.
According to reports, the victim was allegedly a good samaritan simply lending a helping hand.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Officers responded around 9:45 to the crash in the area of I-395 at I-95. On the scene, police said a man pulled over to offer aid when a second collision happened, sending him over the jersey wall and nearly 100 feet below into the water.
Search crews were immediately activated and they were able to find the man unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The conditions of the other victims involved were not immediately clear.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The post Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash appeared first on 92 Q.
Man Dies After Being Knocked Over I-395 Bridge At I-95 In Baltimore Crash was originally published on 92q.com
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2023
-
Join Us On August 17th For Wind Down Thursdays
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality
-
Erykah Badu’s Nani Scented Incense Sells Out In Less Than 2 Hours
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
The Flyest and Funniest President: 10 Memorable Barack Obama Moments