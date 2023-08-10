Listen Live
Motorcycle Crash On I-95 Leaves One Person Injured

Published on August 10, 2023

Police Siren

Source: General / Radio One

Volunteer firefighters and EMS responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash on I-95 Wednesday.

While crews were on the scene, all southbound lanes past exit 85 (MD-22) were closed.

One injury was reported.

At this time, details are limited and there is no word on the person’s condition.

Motorcycle Crash On I-95 Leaves One Person Injured  was originally published on 92q.com

