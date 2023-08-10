Group Chat Thursday: Therapy, Hip Hop, and Community | The Amanda Seales Show

Join The Amanda Seales Show as we explore therapy, building community, and Hip Hop. Uncover the significance of therapy and its various types and learn how it can shape a better life. Discover the authenticity of Wayne Brady in Jeremiah’s Most Likely Too segment.
Engage in insightful discussions about Building Community, the importance of connecting with neighbors, and the evolving nature of our communities. Dive into the influence of Hip Hop on culture, fashion, business, and the Black Community. Enrich your vocabulary with the Word of the Day, and hear Amanda’s thoughts on therapy and life improvement. Don’t miss the chance to join the conversation on The Amanda Seales Show and experience a podcast that’s all about listening, laughing, and learning!
It’s time to Listen, Learn and Laugh!
FOLLOW ALONG AS WE COVER:
- 2:11 – Group Chat – Have you ever been to therapy?
- 6:33 – Who needs to go to therapy? Are you willing to do the work to have the life that you want to live? What are the different types of therapy?
- 10:12 – Amanda shares how useful Therapy is… And we’ll take some calls.
- 15:46 – Jeremiah’s Most Likely Too – Be who you are – Wayne Brady
- 18:24 – It’s Group Chat Thursday! We’ll chat it up about Building Community.
- 21:07 – Building Our Community.. Do you know your neighbors… Do you speak to people in your community?
- 25:05 – The Reality of Building Community… We’ll talk about the community back in the day versus our community today… What has changed and why?
- 28:58 – What does the future of our community look like?
- 34:48 – 60 Second Headlines!
- 36:16 – We’re celebrating Hip Hop – with our Hip Hop Pop Quiz!
- 39:23 – The Culture of Hip Hop! How does Hip Hop influence fashion?
- 43:49 -The Business of Hip Hop
- 49:09 – How has Hip Hop influenced the Black Community?
- 53:17 – The Word of the Day!
- 55:51 – Amanda’s I Be Knowin’… Amanda’s thoughts on therapy, and how to improve your life.
- 59:42 – Let’s go to the phone lines.
FOLLOW THE SHOW ON ALL SOCIALS:
If You Have A Comment Leave Amanda A Message At 1 855-Amanda-8 That’s 1-855-262-6328
Group Chat Thursday: Therapy, Hip Hop, and Community | The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Join Us On August 17th For Wind Down Thursdays
-
Beyoncé Responds To Badu Shade & Lizzo News With 4 Words
-
‘Pee-Wee Herman’ Actor Paul Reubens Dead at 70
-
Tina Knowles Files For Divorce From Richard Lawson, Twitter Reacts To His Freaky NSFW Twitter Likes
-
Carlee Russell ‘Booked’ In Alabama Jail After Faking Own Kidnapping: Report
-
Phylicia Rashad Will Step Down As Dean of Howard University’s College of Fine Arts
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Wayne Brady Reveals His Pansexuality