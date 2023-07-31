Did Erykah Badu Shade Beyoncé?

Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video CLOSE

Erykah Badu is raising eyebrows after sharing a questionable IG story post about Beyonce′ that left fans wondering, what was the reason?! Badu posted a side-by-side photo of her and Beyonce′ wearing a similar statement hat with the text, “Guess I’m everybody stylist” prompting the question, did Erykah Badu shade Beyonce′?

Beyonce′’s Renaissance Tour hit NYC at MetLife Stadium this weekend, bringing new looks and the same fan-favorite moments. Beyonce′ debuted a stunning Barbie-inspired black and white Marc Jacobs gown. And when it came to Blue Ivy hitting the stage alongside her mama, the duo wore matching bedazzled jerseys that Blue Ivy gave us in a cute peel-and-reveal. Beyonce′ also wore her signature statement-making headwear, which she shared on social media after the show.

Badu commented under the photo, “I’m flattered.”

Erykah Badu, whose signature style includes gravity-defying hats, recently embarked on her Unfollow Me Tour. While some fans think Badu’s comments were harmless, some fans are calling Badu out for her seemingly messy post.

In other Erykah Badu news, Badu made headlines when she professed her love for John Boyega, who happened to be in the audience.

“If anyone ever sees John Boyega, tell that n*gga I said hi,” she told the sold-out crowd. “And there’s a lot of people in the audience. That’s why I wanted to say that cause there’s enough of y’all for one of y’all to get the message to the man, right?!”

She continued to talk about the They Cloned Tyrone actor, adding, “He under 30? Hell yeah. That’s what I’m talking bout. Nuts still tough.”

Well, Boyega was there and popped up on stage! Could Badu and Boyega be a new thing? We’ll have to see about that one. In the meantime, what are your thoughts on Badu and Beyonce′? Was she shading the queen or nah?!

