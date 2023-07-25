Listen Live
The DMV

Hyundai Offering Free Anti-Theft Technology To Some DC Drivers

Published on July 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7 Featured Video
CLOSE
Software Security Flaw In Some Hyundai And Kia Cars Make Them Target Of Theft

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a partnership with Hyundai to deliver free anti-theft technology to drivers who own or lease specific vehicle brands and models.

Text “KYS” to 37890 To Join Our Text Club For Exclusives, Prizes + More!

MPD and Hyundai representatives are sponsoring a multi-day clinic at RFK Stadium where D.C. drivers can get the new equipment installed by Hyundai specialists. They estimate that the service will take less than an hour.

The update would modify the controls on some Hyundai models with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems so that locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature, preventing the car from being started if it is stolen.

The makes and models eligible for the free technology installation include:

  • 2018-2022 Accent
  • 2011-2022 Elantra
  • 2013-2020 Elantra GT
  • 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
  • 2018-2022 Kona
  • 2020-2021 Palisade
  • 2013-2022 Santa Fe
  • 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
  • 2019 Santa Fe XL
  • 2011-2019 Sonata
  • 2011-2022 Tucson
  • 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
  • 2020-2021 Venue

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Hyundai Offering Free Anti-Theft Technology To Some DC Drivers  was originally published on kysdc.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7

Majic 102.3 - 92.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close