Hyundai Offering Free Anti-Theft Technology To Some DC Drivers

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a partnership with Hyundai to deliver free anti-theft technology to drivers who own or lease specific vehicle brands and models.
MPD and Hyundai representatives are sponsoring a multi-day clinic at RFK Stadium where D.C. drivers can get the new equipment installed by Hyundai specialists. They estimate that the service will take less than an hour.
The update would modify the controls on some Hyundai models with standard “turn-key-to-start” ignition systems so that locking the doors with the key fob will set the factory alarm and activate an “ignition kill” feature, preventing the car from being started if it is stolen.
The makes and models eligible for the free technology installation include:
- 2018-2022 Accent
- 2011-2022 Elantra
- 2013-2020 Elantra GT
- 2013-2014 Genesis Coupe
- 2018-2022 Kona
- 2020-2021 Palisade
- 2013-2022 Santa Fe
- 2013-2018 Santa Fe Sport
- 2019 Santa Fe XL
- 2011-2019 Sonata
- 2011-2022 Tucson
- 2012-2017 & 2019-2021 Veloster
- 2020-2021 Venue
