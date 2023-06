Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Wind Down Thursday kicks off on June 22nd at Rosecroft Raceway (6336 Rosecroft Drive, Fort Washington, MD)

Join Vic Jagger, DJ Rico, DJ Face, and the Majic family at Rosecroft Raceway for Wind Down Thursday! It’s the hottest summer concert series featuring the best Jazz and R&B bands in the DMV! Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30pm. Free admission!

DATE BAND 6/22 TBD 6/29 TBD 7/6 TBD 7/13 TBD 7/20 TBD 7/27 TBD 8/3 TBD 8/10 TBD 8/17 TBD 8/24 TBD 8/31 TBD 9/7 TBD 9/14 TBD

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO

Prohibited Items:

Weapons (guns, knives, chains, spikes, projectiles, tasers, mace/pepper spray, etc.)

Outside food and beverage

Animals (excluding service animals)

Illegal drugs

Bags larger than 5″x7″