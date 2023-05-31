New Maryland Law Prohibits Police From Using Weed Odor As Cause For Search

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

A new Maryland legislation prohibits police officers from conducting searches purely based on the odor of marijuana, but critics argue that this will be detrimental to public safety.

House Bill 1071 was passed just before midnight on the final day of the legislative session, prompting House Minority Leader Jason Buckel to speak out against it.

Some officers fear that this measure will inevitably result in more firearms on our streets, particularly in the hands of juveniles under the age of 21.

Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy says that under the new law, even if a person allows officers to search a car and they find a gun, it would not lead to charges.

The bill takes effect on July 1, the same day recreational marijuana usage becomes legal in the state. The law was not signed by Gov. Wes Moore. He is allowing it to pass without his signature.

