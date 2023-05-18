See Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

This year’s Spirit of Praise will have amazing performances by; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Le’Andria Johnson, Brandon Camphor & One Way, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Otis Kemp and Marcus Jordan.

