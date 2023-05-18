The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!
GET YOUR TICKETS HERE
This year’s Spirit of Praise will have amazing performances by; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Le’Andria Johnson, Brandon Camphor & One Way, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Otis Kemp and Marcus Jordan.
Also see:
See Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise was originally published on praisedc.com
-
Jamie Foxx is out of the hospital and recuperating, his daughter confirms
-
Chris Brown & Crew Allegedly Fight Usher at Las Vegas Birthday Party
-
He’s Back! Jamie Foxx Announces Return To TV With New Show
-
Age Of Pleasure: Janelle Monáe Wows In Sintra Bronte-Inspired Semi Nude Album Promo
-
From De Niro to Heffner: Oldest Celebrity Men to Have Newborn Babies!
-
Jonathan Majors Reportedly Dating Meagan Good Amid Domestic Violence Charges, Twitter Reacts
-
Nick Cannon Mixes Up Baby Mom’s Gifts on Mother’s Day: ‘I Tried My Best’
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show