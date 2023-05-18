Good News

See Tasha Cobbs Leonard Live At The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise

Published on May 18, 2023

Tasha Cobbs Leonard SOP 2023

The 15th Annual Spirit of Praise is coming to you live on Saturday, October 14th at Reid Temple AME at 5pm!

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

This year’s Spirit of Praise will have amazing performances by; Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Smokie Norful, Le’Andria Johnson, Brandon Camphor & One Way, Tim Bowman Jr., Lena Byrd Miles, Otis Kemp and Marcus Jordan.

