Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

UPDATED: 4:00 p.m. ET., May 4, 2023

On Thursday, former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio, along with three other members of the organization were convicted of a plot to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. after Donald Trump lost the 2020 presidential election. After three months and dozens of witness testimony, Tarrio, Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs and Zachary Rehl were all found guilty of seditious conspiracy. The four men were also convicted of obstructing Congress’ certification of Biden’s electoral victory and obstructing law enforcement as well as two other conspiracy charges. Tarrio has been a top target of the Justice Department since Jan 6. Attack on the U.S. capitol and has been behind bars since March 2022.

According to AP, Rehl’s attorney, Carmen Hernandez, said her client “continues to maintain his innocence.” Lawyers for Biggs, Pezzola and Tarrio declined to comment. After the verdict, Tarrio didn’t show any emotion as he hugged and thanked his lawyers before being taken out of court.

Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio is basically the Charlie Brown of Afro-Cubans who join white nationalist organizations. He’s the Latin sunken place master of Ls. If “Bro, get yourself a real job because this clearly ain’t your bag” was a person, it would be Enrique Tarrio.

Tarrio was arrested in March 2022 on a conspiracy charge for his alleged role in plotting the Jan 6, 2021, Whitey Rage Against the Voting Machines insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, where a mob of MAGA rubes tried to block the certification of President Joe Biden’s election.

During a virtual federal court hearing, prosecutors requested that Tarrio be detained pending trial because they believe he is a danger to the community and a flight risk.

From his Miami jail cell, Tarrio told the judge that he has “absolutely” no savings and that he only recently got a job printing T-shirts that pays him $400 to $500 per week.

Tarrio isn’t accused of being present at the Whiny Whites for Black Vote Dissapearance rebellion, but he’s accused of helping plan and direct it. Proud Boy members Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Charles Donohoe, Zachary Rehl, and Dominic Pezzola are also indicted in the case.

And apparently, the Proud bros ain’t loyal because Reuters reported that “other members of the Proud Boys removed Tarrio from their private chatrooms early on Tuesday after learning of his arrest, said a member of the group who asked for anonymity.”

This is only the latest chapter in Tario’s long history of taking Ls.

Before this arrest, Tarrio was given a five-month sentence for lynching a Black Lives Matter banner that was taken from a Black church in Washington, D.C. Last November, the big bad man who brought a BLM banner to street justice begged a judge to grant him early release because it turns out jail is uncomfortable and because he was “deathly afraid” of being harmed. Of course, he was denied, because Tarrio takes ls like Donald Trump took golf breaks throughout his presidency.

Before all of that, Tarrio admitted that the Proud Boys were broke boys and he had to result to printing Black Lives Matter T-shirts to make money. Now, I’m not sure if that was on his resume for his current T-shirt printing job, but one can only imagine how many BLM shirts he’s currently creating. It’s like being a Decepticon whose soul purpose is printing Autobot logos.

Anyway, before Tarrio’s unstable financial situation was revealed, it was revealed that he was a whole opp who spent years snitching for federal and local law enforcement following a 2012 arrest. I’ve been accidentally calling him Enrique Tekashi ever since.

And before all of that, the day before the Jan. 6 Caucasians Can’t Coup Right Convention, Tarrio was arrested on weapons charges and for the BLM banner burning resulting in him being banned from Washington D.C. so he couldn’t even attend the riot he’s accused of helping to plan.

Now that we’ve gone through a (possibly?) complete list of Tarrio losses, let’s all enjoy watching the L that keeps on L-ing get arrested in his drawers.

The degree to which this man is a walking embarrassment is damn near unmatched.

SEE ALSO:

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio ‘Is Practically Tekashi 69’ After FBI Snitching Revealed

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Begins Jail Sentence For Burning BLM Banner After Motion To Disqualify Judge Backfires

Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio’s History Of Ls was originally published on newsone.com