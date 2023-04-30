Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The 2023 Something in the Water festival had 2 jammed packed days of amazing performances but unfortunately the third and final day was canceled.

Due to severe weather, the safety of everyone in attendance is always priority. Something in the Water informed ticket holders;

We are disappointed to share that under the advisement of the city of Virginia Beach and the local authorities we have to cancel day three of SOMETHING IN THE WATER due to significant impacts to the festival site caused by severe weather, as well as the current and forecasted storms approaching and tornado warning. We did not make this decision easily but everyone’s safety is our top priority. We will be refunding 33% of the base price from admission passes. Refunds will be automatically processed beginning tomorrow, and take approximately 14 days.

This past weekend’s weather also effected Friday’s show as all performances were pushed back 5 hours due to thunderstorms but the show still went on. Saturday’s weather was much better and everyone was able to enjoy the full day of festivities.

With Sunday’s lineup canceled, the missed day 3 performers included; LIL UZI VERT, WU-TANG CLAN, CLIPSE, LIL DURK, FElD, NILE RODGERS & CHIC, MASEGO, GRACE JONES, FLO MILL, AMINE, JESSIE MURPH, 100 GECS, DAVD, SAUCY SANTANA, CHIKA, KAYCYY, and FF CHOP.

Hopefully next years Something in the Water weekend will be full of sunshine!

Refunds Will Be Given After SITW Day 3 Cancellation [Details Here] was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com