This week, Ciara was spotted on the scene striking a few poses in an adorable all black designer look and of course, she looked absolutely amazing in the fashionable ensemble.
CiCi took to Instagram to show off her look in an IG Reel, simply captioning the look with a black heart emoji to let the ensemble speak for itself. Check it out below.
“One thing Ciara gon do is eat ” one fan commented underneath the post while another wrote, “This is giving Tyra Banks Supermodel. Ciara is beautiful. Legs are incredible!”.
Whenever Ciara steps out, she does not come to play! We’re always loving her style, and this fit is definitely one of our faves!
Beauties, what do you think about Ciara’s latest look?
Ciara Leaves Us Speechless In A Black Monot Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
