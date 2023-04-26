Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting in Prince George’s County. Police are still searching for who is responsible.
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!
Prince George’s County Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in Hyattsville in the 6800 block of Highview Terrace around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, the two men were found with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.
Police did have any details about a suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been made public. The investigation is active and ongoing.
READ MORE:
- BREAKING: Robert Contee III No Longer The Chief Of Police in Washington, D.C.
- Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County
- MTA To Close All Metro Subway Stations Next Weekend For Communication Upgrades
- Biden Bids Farewell To Susan Rice As Domestic Policy Adviser Announces Plan To Leave White House
- Happy 4/20: Recreational Marijuana Use Will Soon Be Legal In Maryland
- Arlington Police Surround Bank Robbery Suspect Who Has Patrons Barricaded Inside [Watch Live Coverage]
- See Where The DMV Ranks For Children’s Health Care In 2023
- Dr. Kmt Shockley & Brother Sadiki Kambom l The Carl Nelson Show
- Police Open Investigation On A Easter Homicide In White Oak, MD
- 2 Teens Stabbed Inside Fairfax County Walmart
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
The Russ Parr Morning Show
-
Denzel Washington Reunites With Dakota Fanning For ‘Equalizer 3’ Trailer, Twitter Beyond Hype
-
Here Are The Highest Net Worths For Black Female Celebrities
-
“I Am Stunned”: Don Lemon Fired From CNN, Twitter Shocked
-
Simone Biles Marries Houston Texans’ Jonathan Owens, Bitter Twitter Arrives With Hate
-
Martin Lawrence Shares A Thoughtful Message To Jamie Foxx On Social Media
-
Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses