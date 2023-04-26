Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting in Prince George’s County. Police are still searching for who is responsible.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Prince George’s County Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in Hyattsville in the 6800 block of Highview Terrace around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, the two men were found with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police did have any details about a suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been made public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County was originally published on woldcnews.com