Crime

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County

Published on April 26, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Majic Listen Live Banner
Majic 102.3/92.7
CLOSE
Crime Scene

Source: Radio One Digital

Two men are in the hospital after a double shooting in Prince George’s County. Police are still searching for who is responsible.

 Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Prince George’s County Police Department officers were called to an apartment complex in Hyattsville in the 6800 block of Highview Terrace around 4:24 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, the two men were found with gunshot wounds. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

Police did have any details about a suspect or suspects in this case, and no arrests have been made. The circumstances surrounding the shooting has not been made public. The investigation is active and ongoing.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

Double Shooting Under Investigation in Prince George’s County  was originally published on woldcnews.com

More from Majic 102.3 – 92.7
Close