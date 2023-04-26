The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration announced that they will close all stations on the Metro Subway system beginning at 6 p.m. Friday, May 5, and will reopen them at 5 a.m. Monday, May 8.
The scheduled closure is for work crews to complete key upgrades for a new communications system that is said to provide a “safer, more reliable subway for years to come.”
During this time, a bus bridge will operate between all Metro Subway stations every 30 minutes during regular service hours.
“The installation of our new communications-based train control system will provide riders with the state-of-the-art rail communications system our customers deserve,” said Maryland Transit Administrator Holly Arnold. “As always, improved safety and reliability take top priority in every decision we make to enhance the transit rider’s experience.”
The work is being scheduled over a weekend with fewer local events to minimize disruption to riders
For more information, click here.
MTA To Close All Metro Subway Stations Next Weekend For Communication Upgrades was originally published on 92q.com
