Three 7-Year-Olds Hospitalized After Mistaking Meth For Candy At School

Published on April 24, 2023

Drugs on dark background, cocaine or heroin white powder, white pills, syringe with a dose and us dollar cash. Drug abuse and addiction concept

Source: Farion_O / Getty

Detectives from Rockville City and Montgomery County, Maryland, responded to College Gardens Elementary School on Monday after three students became ill after finding a container of blue items that they mistook for candy.

Three seven-year-old students ate the items and then felt dizzy, prompting them to seek medical attention from the school nurse, who then called EMS. The students were taken to nearby hospitals as a precaution.

Investigators believe the items may have contained a methamphetamine-related drug, such as Adderall, ecstasy, or Molly, based on the toxicology of some of the victims. All of the students have been released from the hospital and are now in the care of their parents. The investigation is still going on.

