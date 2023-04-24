LaTocha Talks New Album, Relationship With Her Sister & Xscape Plus Experience On The Queens of R&B

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

LaTocha joined Vic Jagger on Majic 102.3/92.7 before the release of her new album “The Invitation: A Conversation With God”

The ladies talk about why she felt this was the right time for her to release her gospel album, also how this album has been a rebirth for her. As Vic and LaTocha are both older sisters they discuss the pressure and weight that responsibly puts on them. LaTocha shares her relationship struggles with sisters and more! See the full interview below…

