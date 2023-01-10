Xscape’s LaTocha Scott Signs Deal With Motown Gospel

It looks like congrats are in order for singer LaTocha Scott!

VIBE reports that the vocalist, best known as a member of the 90’s R&B group Xscape has signed an exclusive license agreement with Motown Gospel through her independent label, Made Girl Music.

In a press release, Scott expressed her excitement to go back to her gospel roots. “It has always been a passion of mine to do inspirational music. It has been my foundation, and that is very evident, even when I sing R&B music. I can’t escape that.”

Monica Coates, Co-Executive Director, of Motown Gospel, said in the same release, “A hallmark of LaTocha’s successful career has been her love for gospel music and her strong personal connection to the Black church. I am excited for her fans—long-standing and new—to finally have a body of work that reflects those areas of her passion.”

Added fellow Co-Executive Director EJ Gaines: “LaTocha has one of the most recognized voices in R&B, but she also has staying power and manages to maintain relevance in a marketplace that doesn’t always allow for that. I can’t wait for her fans to hear what she’s been working on.”

Rumors of Scott going solo has been rumbling since late November, with talks of tension between Scott and the rest of Xscape. Fellow group member Kandi Burress alluded to Scott’s solo deal in response to fans questioning the tension on social media. Burress responded that more details about Scott’s solo deal will come to light in their upcoming reality show with fellow R&B group SWV, which is currently in production.

As to where Scott now stands with Xscape, that is yet to be determined. However, we definitely wish her all the best in her new solo venture!

