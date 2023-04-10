Police Open Investigation On A Easter Homicide In White Oak, MD

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The death of a man discovered early Sunday inside a residence in White Oak, Maryland is being investigated as a homicide. Police were called to a home in the 11800 block of Old Columbia Pike around 3:22 a.m. to assist MCFRS officials on the scene.

Police found the victim, who had suffered trauma to his body, and administered life-saving measures. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

An autopsy would be performed by the state medical examiner’s office. The victim’s identity would be revealed following notification of his next-of-kin.

source: The DMV Daily

