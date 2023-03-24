Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As we wrap up the week Alredas has all the entertainment you need to know via the Russ Parr Morning Show.

Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram and On Facebook Too!

She has the latest on what’s really going on between Tamika and LaTocha Scott, why a man didn’t face charges after trying to drive to Rihanna’s home and propose to the singer, plus it looks like Beyoncé and Adidas are going separate ways in their partnership.

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE RUSS PARR SHOW LIVE FROM 6AM – 10AM EST

A source tells The Hollywood Reporter that the “Grammy-winning entrepreneur and the German lifestyle brand have mutually agreed to part ways.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Catch up with these stories and so much more from Hot Off The Wire With Alfredas for March 24th!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

Hot Off The Wire: Man Attempts To Propose To Rihanna, Beyoncé & ADIDAS Cut Ties was originally published on blackamericaweb.com