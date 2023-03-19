Queen of fashion, Mary J. Blige , was spotted on Instagram over the weekend serving a LEWK in a Versace ensemble and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense!
Check out the stylish post below.
If there’s one thing Mary is going to do, it’s serve a LEWk and give us fashion envy in the process! Go, Mary! What do you think about her latest ensemble?
Mary J. Blige Shines In A Versace Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
