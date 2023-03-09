Janelle Monáe Is Captivating On The March Cover Of ‘Ebony’ Magazine

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Janelle Monáe radiates retro queen vibes on the cover of Ebony magazine’s March Issue.

Janelle Monáe is enchanting, and we can’t get enough of the talented star. They owned the March cover of Ebony magazine , sitting in their glory while rocking a SIEDRÉS’ red net dress that accentuated their flawless body. This spicy look was paired with Paris Texas shoes and Bottega Veneta earrings. They wore their hair in waist-length braids that went perfectly with their stylish aura.

Monáe didn’t stop with the fierce fashions on the cover. Inside the issue, they gave us vintage chic in a black Anna Quan top, fuchsia We Love Colors tights and Flor de Maria baby blue heels.

The Harriet actress also flexed in a lime green Bronx & Banco dress that emanated spring vibes. The bright-colored frock featured curvy lines and cutouts.

In the article, Monáe discusses their return to music, their freedom and allowing themselves to be more delicate. “Whether I’m in a suit, whether I’m in a dress or whether I’m naked, it’s always about my decision. I’m giving myself permission to be a little more soft and to explore different sides of my energy,” stated Monáe.

To read the entire interview, click here.

