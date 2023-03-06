Tyler Perry is having conversations with Paramount Global about the purchase of a majority stake in BET Media Group.
Perry, 53, already owns a minority stake in the company. He has a long history with both BET and Paramount, which could help with the purchasing process should the two sides decide to move forward. Both companies have played significant roles in Perry’s entertainment career, with BET helping to fund Perry’s ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ nearly 20 years ago.
Paramount, like most TV entertainment companies, has been making a lot of moves lately. If they move forward with Perry it could help in their desire to continue the rebrand of Paramount + and Pluto TV, the ad-supported streaming service that also falls within the Paramount umbrella.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
From Variety:
Earlier this year, Paramount announced it would be rebranding both Showtime’s linear and streaming platforms as Paramount+ With Showtime, folding the iconic brand into its priority streamer Paramount+. The move has already led to significant leadership changes and layoffs across the company.
Representatives for Paramount Global and Perry did not immediately respond to request for comment.
To finish the report from Variety, [click here].
The Latest:
- Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global
- Maryland Resident Dies From Severe Turbulence On Business Jet
- ‘Creed III’ Makes History As Highest Grossing Opening For a Sports Movie Ever
- Medical Minute With Dr. Mel: An Artificial Sweetener Bad For Your Heart?
- Ja Morant Out Indefinitely For Memphis Grizzlies
- Save The Date: Celebrate Women’s History Month & Watch “She Is…” Live On March 23rd
- Trailblazing Civil Rights Activist Pauli Murray To Be Featured On U.S. Quarter
- WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th
- ‘What’s Your Point’ With Russ Parr & Armstrong Williams: Will The Supreme Court Shoot Down Student Loan Debt Relief?
- Rihanna’s PUMA x Fenty Collaboration Is Back
Tyler Perry May Purchase Majority Stake in BET From Paramount Global was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
Chris Rock Says He Never Adopted The African Girl Who Lived With His Family For Years
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled