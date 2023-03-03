WIZARDS Hosts Women’s Day Celebration On March 8th

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The Washington Wizards will host an International Women’s Day celebration presented by Fresh Vine Wine on Wednesday, March 8 at 7:00 p.m. when the Atlanta Hawks come to Capital One Arena.

On March 1st, Wizards spouses, Wizards Dancers and DJ Jealousy visited the women of New Endeavors by Women, a non-profit organization located in the Shaw neighborhood of Washington, D.C., that helps homeless women create new futures by providing housing, fostering the development of life skills and promoting education and employment to end the cycle of homelessness, a self-care spa day. Twenty women using New Endeavors services were treated to a spa day where they were pampered with hair, makeup and nail services. The women also enjoyed a catered dinner.

Throughout the game, International Women’s Day animation will be displayed on all LED signage and the night will feature all female contestants during timeout activations. DJ Heat, who entertains Wizards fans during games, will play music by female artists and a ‘Get to Know Your Wizards’ video will feature players discussing their favorite WNBA players.

As part of the Wizards’ Black-owned DMV program, Skin Beauty Bar will be spotlighted throughout the month. Skin Beauty Bar, founded by Meka Mathis is in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Washington, D.C. and was founded in 2004. The beauty bar offers facials, sugaring, waxing and numerous spa services. To learn more about Skin Beauty Bar, click here.

