A music legend is making a stop in the Baltimore area very soon.
The iconic Patti LaBelle will be performing at Live! Casino and Hotel Next Friday, March 10.
The show will be at The Hall at Live! and is open to those 21 and older.
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and her performance is slated for 9 p.m.
For ticket information, click here!
Patti LaBelle Is Coming To Live! Casino & Hotel was originally published on magicbaltimore.com
-
28 Pictures Of Rihanna’s Perfect Boobs (PHOTOS)
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Convicted Killer Sentenced
-
RHOA Peter Thomas Charged For Allegedly Choking Woman At Baltimore Restaurant
-
Eva Marcille Granted Full Custody Of Daughter After Alleged Physical Altercation With Kevin McCall
-
Drew Sidora and Husband Ralph Pittman Divorce After 9 Years Together
-
The Best and Worst Fashion from the 54th NAACP Image Awards
-
White Student Sues Howard University For Racial Discrimination After He Was Expelled