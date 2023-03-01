Quinta Brunson just made an appearance at the 2023 Billboard Women In Music event earlier today and was sure to give us style goals in a stunning Sergio Hudson ensemble that we love!
For her appearance, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. Styled by her usual stylist, Byron Javar, the Abbot Elementary star wore the animal print maxi dress while showing off her effortless style to the annual event.
Quinta looked like an absolute dream in the curve hugging dress that featured sparkles throughout. The starlet paired the designer look with minimal jewelry, donning small earrings and matching heels which were covered by the dress’s train. As for her hair, the beauty rocked her black locs in a slicked-back, high ponytail and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.
Check out the stunning look on the entertainer below.
Per usual, Quinta and Bryon just don’t miss when it comes to serving LEWKS because once again, we’re just loving this ensemble on the actress!
Beauties, what do you think about Quinta’s latest look for the Billboard event? Did she nail it?
Quinta Brunson Slays In A Sergio Hudson Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
