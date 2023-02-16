Celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day With Majic 102.3/92.7 & NBC 4

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

We are excited to adopt a school in Prince George’s County for Random Acts of Kindness Day on Friday, February 17th! We are joining our partners at Comcast and Radio One to purchase requested items for the kids at Forest Heights Elementary School.

Date/Time: Friday Feb 17th 5:30am-7:20am

Location: Forest Heights ES (200 Talbert Dr, Oxon Hill, MD 20745)

The items purchased will be presented to the school live on the air in the NBC4 morning newscast that day with our very own Vic Jagger!

Please help us, if you can, by purchasing items on this Wish List. The items listed were requested by the school to address the needs of the students.

For the shipping address, please choose “Veronica Santos Gift Registry Address”. Veronica Santos is at Comcast and has agreed to coordinate transportation of the purchases to the school to make it easier for all involved.

Forest Heights Elementary School Amazon Wish List: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2MUP1Q4LSXX3W?ref_=wl_share

