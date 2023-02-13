Did You Know A Maryland Woman Made Mama Kelce’s Viral Super Bowl Fit?

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Donna Kelce has been the talk of the town for the past two weeks and her Super Bowl fit did not disappoint.

But did you know the person responsible for her Eagles-Chiefs fit is based right here in Maryland?

Monica Blakely, owner of Passion for Ezra, designed and produced the custom gear.

Blakely said in an interview with the Washington Post that she messaged Kelce on social media with the idea and she responded within minutes!

Donna’s sons, Jason and Travis, became the first brothers to face off against each other in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The Chief ultimately defeated the Eagles in a very close game.

“She’s the ultimate mom goal,” Blakely told the Washington Post. “She’s doing everything a mom who absolutely loves her kids would do. When I saw that passion behind it and that dedication to her kids, I was like, ‘I got to make this for her.’”

Passion for Ezra is based in Columbia. For more information and to see other designs, click here!

