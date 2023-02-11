Kelly Rowland Celebrates Her Birthday With A Glamorous IG Post

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Kelly Rowland can do no wrong when it comes to fashion and on her birthday she gave us the best gift: a glamourous photo of her rocking her very best look!

For her look, the now 42-year-old entertainer rocked a gorgeous black and gold look to perfection. The cut out gown fit the beauty like a glove and featured gold accents around the bust and cut outs at the hips. Styled by Kollin Carter, the entertainer paired the look with black heels and dangly gold earrings. As for her hair, the starlet rocked her dark brown locs in a short bob cut as she served face and body and modeled the look to perfection.

The former Destiny’s Child star was spotted on Instagram serving face and body while rocking the fashionable ensemble and giving us fashion goals in the process, all in honor of her birthday.

“Birthday Mood,” she captioned the post. “#grateful In the words of the wise @maraakil “I’m in the land of gratefulness” And I plan to dwell there my whole life long! I feel grateful to see another year, another day, another opportunity! Another view around the sun! I won’t take advantage! Blessed! Beyond measure!”

Check it out below.

If there’s one thing we love about Ms. Rowland it’s that she’s going to nail it when it comes to the fashion game every time and her birthday is no exception! And per usual, we’re absolutely obsessed with this stunning look!

Beauties, what do you think about Kelly’s birthday slay? Did she nail it once again?

