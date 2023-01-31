RHOP’s Robyn Dixon Admits To Knowing About Juan Dixon’s Affair & Reveals The Truth About Karen’s Cheating Accusation

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

On Monday, Robyn Dixon made a revelation about her hubby Juan Dixon who was heard on the Bravo show ranting against allegations that he was spotted with a “blonde in Georgetown.” The accusation was made by the Grand Dame Karen Huger who said that Robyn knew Juan was seeing a mystery woman who lives in Montgomery County and is “beautiful, natural, matured” and looks like her.

Robyn denied knowing about the alleged side chick and called Juan who exploded in anger while saying, “Karen don’t know me! You know me, I don’t go out! I’m nowhere in f***ing DC!”

Despite Juan’s denial, a TikToker later posted claims from a woman who showed Juan’s name and information on a hotel room receipt as “proof” that he was unfaithful. The woman alleged that the cheating happened during the pandemic.

Robyn took to her “Reasonably Shady” podcast which she cohosts with Gizelle Bryant to admit that during COVID, a woman contacted her about Juan. The Bravolebrity said she figured a fellow housewife would bring it up on the show and she braced herself for the moment. She went on to note however that Juan and the woman did not date and only had an emotional affair.

“Because this one young lady was so pressed to tell me and tell you, Gizelle, I assumed she told the whole cast. So all of the season I’m just waiting on somebody to bring it up–that’s our life. I’m just ready for it, I’m waiting for it.” Robyn continues, “When we’re in Mexico and Ashely says Karen was as talking about us—I’m like, this is it! And [then] she talks about him holding hands with a blonde in Georgetown that looks like Karen. I’m like, ‘okay, this is ridiculous.!’ It was kind of comical to me, however, I was already aware of the situation and I expected to talk about it in season 7.”

“There are a lot of things that need to be cleared up about what’s beings said,” said Robyn who alleged the woman was trying to bribe Juan in an effort to become famous. “Yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram. However… Continue reading on bossip.com

