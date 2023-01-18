Usain Bolt Missing $12.7M From His Account With Jamaican Investment Firm, Attorneys Say

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Usain Bolt wowed the globe with his feats on the track, setting world records in the 100M, the 200M and the 4x100M but now the sprinter and his lawyers are accusing a private investment firm in his native Jamaica of taking nearly $13 million from his account.

According to the Associated Press, authorities are investigating the matter as Bolt’s attorney sent a letter to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding the sprinter’s money be returned. Per attorney Linton P. Gordon, Bolt’s account once held $12.8 million but now reflects a current balance of only $12K.

“If this is correct, and we are hoping it is not, then a serious act of fraud larceny or a combination of both have been committed against our client,” Gordon wrote in his letter.

The firm faces a threat of civil and criminal action if the money is not returned within ten days. Jamaica’s Financial Services Commission is investigating Stocks & Securities Limited.

“We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available,” the company said.

