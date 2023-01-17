Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Griot Baba Lumumba returns to our classroom to provide some thought-provoking topics for us to discuss. This time Baba Lumumba will look at Leadership in The Black Community. Before Baba Lumumba, activist Brother Kwabena Rasuli will explain why he says today’s music is weaponized against our youngsters. To start us off, the Editor-in-Chief of The burning Spear Newspaper, Akile’ Anai.

Griot Baba Lumumba, Kwabena Rasuli & Akile’ Anai | The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com