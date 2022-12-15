Mystery Man, as we call him, Mark from Anaheim, will explain if the January 6th attack on the Capitol was just a dress rehearsal for something bigger. Mark will also discuss Brittney Griner’s release, Hunter Bidens’ laptop, and more. Before Mark, Griot & Powertalker, James Small talks about the US-Africa summit underway in Washington DC.
Mark from Anaheim & James Small l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com