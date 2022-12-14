Hot Off The Wire: Nick Cannon Recovers After Hospital Scare, Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner’s cause of death revealed

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

After a health scare that had Nick Cannon rushed to the hospital, the entertainer took to his social media yesterday to give people a health update & some reasons as to what may have happened to him. It looks like he’s doing much better as he shared his latest message from the gym which we’re glad to see!

In other health updates, Tina Turner’s son Ronnie Turner’s cause of death has been revealed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office, stating he had passed due to “complications of metastatic colon carcinoma.”

Lastly, Alfredas details the headlines surrounding Megan Thee Stallion, as she took the stand in the case against rapper Tory Lanez & why Drake bought a necklace to represent all the times he “wishes” he’d gotten engaged, but the number even surprised us!

