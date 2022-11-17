Rep. Nancy Pelosi Steps Down as Democratic House Leader

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

As the Democrats are dealing with the aftermath of the midterms, which saw them lose control of the House of Representatives by a narrow margin, longtime Congress member Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has announced that she will be stepping down from Democratic leadership in January.

Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the House, made the announcement on the House floor on Tuesday, Nov. 17, as reported by the New York Times. “For me, the hour’s come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect,” she said. “And I am grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

Although she will remain a member of Congress, the announcement is an end to a historic era, which saw her go “from homemaker to House speaker.” The daughter of a former Congressman and mayor in Baltimore, she rose to prominence through the local political scene in San Francisco before being elected to Congress in 1987. She steadily climbed the ranks in Democratic leadership, becoming House Minority Whip, House Minority Leader, and finally, Speaker of The House. She challenged Former President George W. Bush over the Iraq War, won the approval of Former President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act, and went toe-to-toe with the divisive policies of Former President Donald Trump.

She acknowledged the fragility of the nation’s democracy following the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021, carried out by an angry mob of Trump supporters looking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. But, she added, voters “stood in the breach and repelled the assault on democracy” last week by rejecting candidates who supported Trump’s “big lie,” one that he still touted as he announced his third presidential run earlier this week.

Now, with Pelosi’s stepping down from leadership, she is looking to guide the new generation of Democrats who are looking to rise up in the ranks. That includes Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), who has announced that he will be running for House Minority Leader following Pelosi’s speech. In addition to Pelosi, Rep. Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) will also step down from his leadership role, while Rep. James E. Clyburn (D-S.C.) will stay on as assistant leader, making him 4th in leadership. According to Washington Post, Reps. Katherine M. Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) will seek the No. 2 and No. 3 positions, respectively.

In a statement, President Joe Biden said history would remember her as “the most consequential speaker of the House of Representatives in our history.”

“There are countless examples of how she embodies the obligation of elected officials to uphold their oath to God and country to ensure our democracy delivers and remains a beacon to the world,” he said. “In everything she does, she reflects a dignity in her actions and a dignity she sees in the lives of the people of this nation.”

RELATED POSTS:

Rep. Nancy Pelosi Steps Down as Democratic House Leader was originally published on foxync.com