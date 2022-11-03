Cynthia Bailey Shares What Prompted The Divorce From Mike Hill

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

Cynthia Bailey was open about the last straw in her and Mike Hill’s relationship.

“I felt like we weren’t friends anymore,” Bailey said in a podcast. “I felt like it was just going toward we’re just not going to be friends if we didn’t pump the brakes.”

“This is not my first rodeo. I think friendship just has to be there in a marriage,” she went on to say. “Like, love is great, but friendship has to be there. I truly want to be with my best friend.”

Though she says she has good days and bad days, she says the two remain on good terms while finalizing their divorce.

“I don’t think either one of us regret our decision to move forward in the way we have decided to move forward,” she said. “It’s not final yet. We’re still going through the process, so we’re still technically married. For me, there’s still just a lot of respect stuff on my end that I still feel like he’s my husband.”

“I took my ring off the day of the announcement but until then, I had it on all this time. Although, we were going through some things,” she added. “It’s just weird, you guys. It’s just weird.”

Bailey filed for divorce in October just two years after being married.

