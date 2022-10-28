Rihanna Highlights This Week’s New Music Roundup

New Music Released This Week (Oct 24-Oct 28)

PROJECTS:

*Che Noir – The Last Remnants

In January of this year, Che set the table and turned her thoughts into a Michelin chef-level full-course meal with the release of her breakthrough project,Food For Thought, which further demonstrated her massive range, styles, and techniques; from nostalgic reminiscences to crime-driven narratives. Now, the Shea Butter Queen branches out even further with The Last Remnants; where she not only thanks God for the bread on her table, but for also blessing it.

*Westside Gunn – 10

Keeping his plans under wraps until the very last moment, Westside Gunn has now released #HWH’s final installment; and to officially memorialize it, he has aptly titled it 10, which not only signifies completion but celebrates what has already been set in motion; and there is no disputing this notorious series will live on and influence for generations. 10 features appearances and production from A$AP Rocky, Run The Jewels, Black Star, Ghostface, Raekwon, Busta Rhymes, DJ Drama, Benny The Butcher, Conway The Machine, Stove God Cooks, Armani Caesar, Rome Streetz, Jay Worthy, Robby Takac (of the Goo Goo Dolls), RZA, The Alchemist, Swizz Beatz, Pete Rock, Conductor Williams and fresh essence from Flygod JR.

*BlueBucksClan – Clan Way 3

Los Angeles rap duo BlueBucksClan drop their new album Clan Way 3 via Out The Blue Records/Capitol Records. Across 18 tracks furnished by a handful of top-notch producers including Jetsonmade, Zaytoven, among others and key features with Jeremih and Cash Kidd, MCs DJ and Jeeezy Obama flex with their signature punchline lyricism. To complement Clan Way 3, the duo release a Michael Vincent directed high-stakes money heist filled video for “Can’t Believe It.”

*Willie The Kid & V Don -Deutsche Marks III

Undeniably a brand you can trust, with an already established long collaborative history, Willie The Kid & V Don have linked back up to rekindle their chemistry for their joint trilogy project Deutsche Marks III. Deutsche Marks III is produced in its entirety by V Don and features guest appearances from Rome Streetz, Ransom, Eto, Abe Linx & Lord Apex.

*GirlzLuhDev – Chilli Mon$taa

Today, rising Inland Empire rapper GirlzLuhDev shares his silky new record Chilli Mon$taa released via Capitol Records, the project is an ideal showcase for the undeniable charisma that has made the 19-year-old artist such a sensation to this point. Though easygoing — at times seemingly effortless — it reveals an impressive versatility, and a depth of wisdom beyond Dev’s years.To accompany Chilli Mon$taa, Dev releases a slew of visualizers including one for the track Debby Ryan.

*DVSN – Working On My Karma

Dvsn’s highly anticipated album, Working On My Karma (OVO Sound), is now available on all streaming platforms. The album features a track with R&B icons Jagged Edge and an array of tracks produced by dvsn’s own Nineteen85, and Super Producers Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox, Sean Garrett, and more. The duo also dropped a new video for “Don’t Take Your Love” directed by Rook. Working On My Karma is a story about love, regret and the potential emotions that can arise after acting on ego. From start to finish, listeners will be taken through a journey of emotions, with undertones of vulnerability, accountability, and reflection. dvsn delivers what they call an honest album, giving fans the perfect mix of traditional R&B love ballads intertwined with unexpected samples like John Legend’s “Ordinary People” and “That’s My Juvi” by Magnolia Shorty on “Take It Slow,” produced by Nineteen85.

SINGLES:

*Rihanna – Lift Me Up

The global icon, designer, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the top-selling digital singles artist of all time makes he highly anticipated return to the airwaves with “Lift Me Up,” the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.

*ZAIA – Demons On Tuck

Ahead of his American Psycho project, set to be released next month, and following the release of his well received single “ ZAIA delivers the DealtByAce & Brain Tickle Studio produced visual for “ and following the release of his well received single “ BMX ,”ZAIA delivers the DealtByAce & Brain Tickle Studio produced visual for “ Demons On Tuck .” The mind-bending mini movie syncs perfectly with Tane Runo’s hypnotizing production and leaves nothing to the imagination. Combining melancholy undertones, the song was created to help listeners navigate their way out of sorrowful situations. “I wrote #DOT for anyone that needs help pulling themselves out of dark spaces; people that help going through bad experiences a little easier,” said the Atlanta native in statement to the press about the song’s central theme.

*TOBi – She Loves Mehttps://www.instagram.com/p/CkRHSnZLPxg/ Today, Nigerian born, Toronto-based artist TOBi drops his new single and visualizer “She Loves Me” via Same Plate Entertainment/RCA Records. This latest single and his previous single “Flowers” will be on this forthcoming album coming soon. It was also announced that TOBi will be performing at Afrochella this December. *Wizkid – Money & Love Today, GRAMMY Award winning and multi-Platinum selling Nigerian superstar Wizkidannounces his fifth studio album More Love, Less Ego is set to be released November 3rd via Starboy/Sony Music International/RCA Records. In addition to announcing his new album, Wiz is giving fans another peak at his new music with the drop of the single and visualizer “Money & Love”. Previously, Wiz released his P2J-produced (whose credits also include Beyoncé, Doja Cat and Burna Boy) single “Bad To Me.” The track a declaration of lust in its purest form; sultry vibes over a percussive beat that only continues to add to the ongoing tension and the visual for it depicts a playful story of Wiz performing on a TV show as himself and the showrunner being his secret lover. This fall Apple Music will release an Apple Music Live performance with Wiz and he will also be doing his first-ever Madison Square Garden show in New York on November 16th. *Derez De’Shon ft. Big Boogie – S.T.L.B. Platinum-certified hip-hop titan Derez De’Shon shakes the games with his new single “S.T.L.B. (Shake the Lil Booty)” featuring Memphis-based rapper Big Boogie. It pops off as the latest single from Derek’s upcoming album, Bigger Than Me, which will arrive on November 4th. *RINI – Haunt Me Just three weeks after releasing a new single, announcing an upcoming EP and first headlining tour, Warner Records artist RINI drops new track + the official video. Releasing just before Halloween, the latest single “Haunt Me” is paired with an eerie visual tapping into the spooky season. The new moody track dives deeper into the rollercoaster of relationships, specifically the end of one. RINI seems to be reminiscing on the second single off upcoming EP UltraViolet with lines like ”You showed up in my dream last night and damn it felt so real, so I tried to close my eyes again but you just disappeared.” He is haunted by a relationship he is still yearning for.

