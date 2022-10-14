Maryland 2022 Midterm Election Guide

Majic 102.3/92.7 CLOSE

The midterms are coming up and it’s time to get out to vote! The power to elect candidates for a new governor, attorney general and local mayoral is in your hands! Marylanders below you will find a guide on when to vote, where to vote, how to register to vote plus more information to prepare you for the 2022 elections.

How Can I Register To Vote?

The registration deadline to vote is October 18 but if you miss the registration deadline, you can now register and vote in person on Election Day. Click here for information on how to register.

When Can I Vote?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7am to 8pm. If you are unable to vote that day, early voting starts on Thursday, Oct. 27 and will be available until Thursday, Nov. 3 from 7am to 8pm.

Who’s On The Ballot?

Governor:

Attorney general:

Comptroller:

U.S. Senator:

Marijuana legalization: Maryland residents will also be able to vote if the purchase of marijuana products should be legalized for residents over 21 years old starting July 1, 2023. This issue is one on the forefront especially with President Joe Biden’s recent executive order to pardon all people convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law.

What Do I Need To Vote?

After you have registered, make sure to provide your name and address, and show an acceptable form of ID or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at your polling location. Not sure where to vote? Click here to find your voting district and local polling place.

Remember voting is your right so let your voice be heard!

